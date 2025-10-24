Genenta Science (NASDAQ:GNTA) shares traded higher in Friday's premarket after the company unveiled an expanded collaboration with biotechnology firm ANEMOCYTE.

The partnership aims to advance the development of off-the-shelf lentiviral vector Plasmid DNA technology.

The two companies are building on an already successful working relationship centered on Plasmid DNA manufacturing.

The new agreement strengthens their joint ability to supply high-quality genetic materials for the biotechnology and life sciences industries, covering early research through large-scale production.

Strategic Collaboration Builds on Proven Platform

The collaboration will leverage Genenta's proprietary and validated lentiviral vector Plasmid DNA platform. It is developed from the research of Professor Luigi Naldini, the company's co-founder.

ANEMOCYTE plans to integrate this platform into its manufacturing operations to deliver reliable materials across preclinical and clinical stages. This will enhance efficiency for clients working in gene and cell therapy.

"Our expanded collaboration with ANEMOCYTE represents a natural progression of a successful partnership in plasmid DNA manufacturing," said Pierluigi Paracchi, CEO of Genenta Science.

"By making our clinically validated LVV Plasmid DNA technology platform available to ANEMOCYTE and its clients, we are contributing to the reliable and scalable development of advanced therapy programs across the industry."

ANEMOCYTE CEO Marco Ferrari echoed that sentiment, noting that formalizing the collaboration ensures clients continued access to a proven platform backed by Genenta's extensive experience.

He added that the alliance will support a wide range of therapeutic programs through dependable, high-quality production capabilities.

Expanding Access to Advanced Genetic Solutions

The companies view the partnership as an important milestone in strengthening infrastructure.

Both aim to help accelerate the commercialization of next-generation therapies through scalable, quality-controlled production processes.

Based in Italy, ANEMOCYTE specializes in developing and manufacturing pDNA and mRNA for advanced therapies. The firm serves clients from research through Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) stages.

Price Action: GNTA shares were trading higher by 272.96% to $12.05 premarket at last check Friday.

