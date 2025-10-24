Booz Allen Hamilton Posts Downbeat Earnings, Joins Deckers Outdoor And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, with the Nasdaq futures gaining around 100 points on Friday.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) fell sharply in pre-market trading after the company posted downbeat second-quarter earnings and lowered FY26 outlook.

Booz Allen Hamilton posted adjusted earnings of $1.49 per share, missing market estimates of $1.51 per share. The company's quarterly sales came in at $2.890 billion, missing expectations of $2.990 billion.

Booz Allen Hamilton shares dipped 10.3% to $90.00 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

Picard Medical, Inc. (NYSE:PMI) shares dipped 65.3% to $4.61 in pre-market trading.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) tumbled 11.1% to $91.20 in pre-market trading. Deckers Outdoor posted better-than-expected second-quarter earnings after Thursday's closing bell. Deckers said it sees fiscal GAAP EPS of $6.30 to $6.39, versus the $6.28 estimate, and revenue of $5.35 billion, versus the $5.45 billion analyst estimate.

Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) fell 5.8% to $83.69 in pre-market trading following third-quarter results.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) fell 5.4% to $2.28 in pre-market trading.

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) dipped 5.1% to $17.99 in pre-market trading.

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) fell 5.1% to $38.09 in pre-market trading. Alcoa recently posted downbeat quarterly results.

McEwen Inc. (NYSE:MUX) declined 4.4% to $19.35 in pre-market trading after gaining 2% on Thursday.

