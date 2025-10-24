Booz Allen Hamilton logo on building
Booz Allen Hamilton Posts Downbeat Earnings, Joins Deckers Outdoor And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, with the Nasdaq futures gaining around 100 points on Friday.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) fell sharply in pre-market trading after the company posted downbeat second-quarter earnings and lowered FY26 outlook

Booz Allen Hamilton posted adjusted earnings of $1.49 per share, missing market estimates of $1.51 per share. The company's quarterly sales came in at $2.890 billion, missing expectations of $2.990 billion.

Booz Allen Hamilton shares dipped 10.3% to $90.00 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

  • Picard Medical, Inc. (NYSE:PMI) shares dipped 65.3% to $4.61 in pre-market trading.
  • Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) tumbled 11.1% to $91.20 in pre-market trading. Deckers Outdoor posted better-than-expected second-quarter earnings after Thursday's closing bell. Deckers said it sees fiscal GAAP EPS of $6.30 to $6.39, versus the $6.28 estimate, and revenue of $5.35 billion, versus the $5.45 billion analyst estimate.
  • Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) fell 5.8% to $83.69 in pre-market trading following third-quarter results.
  • Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) fell 5.4% to $2.28 in pre-market trading.
  • Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) dipped 5.1% to $17.99 in pre-market trading.
  • Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) fell 5.1% to $38.09 in pre-market trading. Alcoa recently posted downbeat quarterly results.
  • McEwen Inc. (NYSE:MUX) declined 4.4% to $19.35 in pre-market trading after gaining 2% on Thursday.

