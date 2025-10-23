Oklo Stock Is Rising Thursday: What's Going On?

Shares of nuclear startup Oklo Inc (NYSE:OKLO) are rising Thursday, staging a comeback from a sharp midweek sell-off. Here’s what you need to know.

OKLO stock is showing exceptional strength. Get the complete analysis here.

What To Know: The rebound in Oklo on Thursday follows a tumultuous Wednesday, where the stock plunged after a Financial Times report questioned its lofty $17 billion valuation. Concerns centered on the company’s pre-revenue status, lack of a federal operating license and reliance on historically challenging sodium-cooled reactor technology.

Despite the pullback, investor enthusiasm for Oklo remains high, fueled by its potential to power the booming AI industry. Recent catalysts for the stock, which is up 470% this year, include a partnership with European developer newcleo and involvement in the Pentagon’s “Project Janus” to deploy microreactors on U.S. Army bases. The company maintains ties to the Trump administration, adding a layer of political intrigue for investors.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: According to Benzinga Edge stock rankings, the stock boasts an exceptional Momentum score of 99.35, indicating very strong recent price performance.

OKLO Price Action: Oklo shares were up 5.51% at $126.73 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Read Also: Oil Stocks Rally On Trump’s Russia Sanctions: What’s Moving Markets Thursday?

How To Buy OKLO Stock

By now you're likely curious about how to participate in the market for Oklo – be it to purchase shares, or even attempt to bet against the company.

Buying shares is typically done through a brokerage account. You can find a list of possible trading platforms here. Many will allow you to buy “fractional shares,” which allows you to own portions of stock without buying an entire share.

If you're looking to bet against a company, the process is more complex. You'll need access to an options trading platform, or a broker who will allow you to “go short” a share of stock by lending you the shares to sell. The process of shorting a stock can be found at this resource. Otherwise, if your broker allows you to trade options, you can either buy a put option, or sell a call option at a strike price above where shares are currently trading – either way it allows you to profit off of the share price decline.

Image: Shutterstock