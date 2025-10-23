Scienture Holdings Stock Is Soaring Thursday: What's Fueling The Momentum?

Shares of Scienture Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCNX) are rising Thursday after the comprehensive pharmaceutical product company announced the start of commercial sales for Arbli.

What To Know: Scienture said it started commercial sales and fulfillment of the first customer orders for Arbli (losartan potassium) oral suspension, 10 mg/mL, marking the first time the company has brought the drug to market.

Shares of Scienture Holdings jumped more than 140% following an exclusive report from Benzinga detailing the announcement.

Arbli is the first FDA-approved, ready-to-use oral suspension formulation of losartan potassium. It’s designed for patients requiring an alternative to solid dosage forms. According to IQVIA data, the U.S. losartan market totals approximately $256 million in annual sales, with more than 71 million prescriptions written each year.

Scienture is executing targeted outreach for Arbli to healthcare professionals and has finalized agreements for expanded commercial coverage and formulary access. It has also formalized multiple commercial group purchasing organization agreements, expanding Arbli’s market access to over 2,500 healthcare institutions nationwide, including hospitals, clinics and nursing homes.

“The start of commercial sales for Arbli represents a major achievement for Scienture as we transition from development to execution,” said Narasimhan Mani, co-CEO of Scienture. “As promotional efforts expand and demand builds across retail, institutional and long-term care markets, we see significant potential for sustained adoption and value creation.”

SCNX Analysis: Scienture stock is trading significantly above the 50-day moving average of 90 cents, indicating short-term bullish momentum despite remaining below the 200-day moving average of $1.70, suggesting a longer-term bearish trend.

The relative strength index (RSI) stands at 25.22, indicating that the stock is in oversold territory, which could imply potential for continued upward price movement. Given the absence of calculated support levels, the 50-day moving average serves as a critical support point for the stock. If Scienture manages to maintain its current price above this level, it may establish a foundation for further upward movement.

SCNX Price Action: Scienture shares were up 141.43% at $1.38 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro. The stock has a 52-week range of 46 cents to $9.55.

