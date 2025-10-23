Verizon Stock Is Falling Thursday: What's Going On?

Shares of Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) are trading lower Thursday as the telecommunications sector digests earnings results from a key rival. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: Competitor T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) set a high bar, announcing record-breaking third-quarter results that included 2.3 million net customer additions, calling the performance its “best-ever and best in the industry.”

T-Mobile’s one million postpaid phone net customer additions, a crucial industry metric, marked its highest third quarter ever, and has intensified the focus on the competitive landscape for carriers. T-Mobile also beat analyst estimates and raised its full-year guidance for customer growth, adding to pressure across the sector.

Despite the positive report, T-Mobile shares were also trading down over 4% on Thursday.

The focus now shifts to Verizon’s own financial update. The company is scheduled to report its third-quarter earnings on Oct. 29. Wall Street consensus estimates are for earnings per share of $1.19 on revenue of $34.23 billion. Investors will be closely monitoring Verizon’s subscriber numbers to see how it fared against competitors.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Highlighting the stock’s poor price trend, Verizon has a Benzinga Edge Momentum score of just 20.31.

VZ Price Action: Verizon Communications shares were down 2.45% at $38.82 at the time of publication on Thursday. The stock is near its 52-week low of $37.58, according to Benzinga Pro data.

