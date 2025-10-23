Las Vegas Sands Posts Upbeat Q3 Results, Joins Garrett Motion, LendingClub, Dow, Hexcel And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday

U.S. stocks were mixed, with the Dow Jones index falling around 0.1% on Thursday.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) surged 11.8% to $56.64 after the company reported third-quarter EPS and sales above expectations, raised its dividend and added $2 billion to its stock buyback program.

Las Vegas Sands posted third-quarter revenue of $3.33 billion, beating analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. The company reported third-quarter adjusted earnings of 78 cents per share, beating estimates of 60 cents per share.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

Garrett Motion Inc (NASDAQ:GTX) shares jumped 24.7% to $15.60 after the company reported third-quarter results that beat estimates and raised its FY2025 sales guidance.

Kaiser Aluminum Corp (NASDAQ:KALU) surged 22.7% to $95.59 following upbeat earnings.

D-Wave Quantum Inc (NYSE:QBTS) gained 18.4% to $32.29. Shares of quantum stocks traded higher on reports that the Trump administration is in talks to take equity stakes in quantum-computing firms.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) gained 18% to $7.82 following strong quarterly sales.

Core Laboratories Inc (NYSE:CLB) gained 17.1% to $14.98 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and issued fourth-quarter sales guidance above estimates.

Carpenter Technology Corp (NYSE:CRS) gained 17.1% to $286.75 following upbeat quarterly earnings.

LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) surged 15.9% to $19.15 after the company reported third-quarter EPS and sales above expectations.

Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) gained 14.7% to $40.89 following quarterly earnings.

CACI INTERNATIONAL INC (NYSE:CACI) gained 13% to $587.99 following upbeat earnings.

Dow Inc (NYSE:DOW) gained 11.8% to $24.27 following strong quarterly earnings.

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc (NYSE:WST) gained 11.6% to $309.09 following upbeat earnings.

Hexcel Corp (NYSE:HXL) gained 11.4% to $70.99 following strong quarterly sales.

Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO) rose 9.6% to $29.70.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) gained 9.4% to $6.07 following upbeat earnings.

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) rose 6.8% to $584.15 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 guidance above estimates.

