Rigetti Computing (RGTI) Stock Is Surging Thursday: What's Going On?

Shares of Rigetti Computing Inc (NASDAQ:RGTI) are surging Thursday morning amid reports suggesting the Trump administration is exploring taking equity stakes in several U.S. quantum computing firms.

What To Know: The potential federal investment, reportedly starting at $10 million per funding award, is a significant catalyst for RGTI and quantum computing peers. Such a move could serve as a government endorsement, validating Rigetti’s technology and potentially its strategic importance to national security. A direct capital injection could also fuel crucial research and development while de-risking the company for private investors, signaling stability and long-term support.

This news has overshadowed recent market headwinds, including a sell-off on Wednesday triggered by fears of potential U.S. export restrictions on quantum technology to China. The prospect of government backing has renewed investor optimism, highlighting the administration’s intent to foster domestic leaders in the global quantum race.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Thursday’s bullish sentiment is further quantified by the stock’s exceptional Benzinga Edge Momentum ranking of 99.86.

RGTI Price Action: Rigetti Computing shares were up 8.54% at $39.14 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

