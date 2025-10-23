Tesla, IBM, Molina Healthcare And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were mixed this morning, with the Dow futures falling around 0.2% on Thursday.

Shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) fell sharply in pre-market trading following third-quarter results.

Tesla reported third-quarter revenue of $28.095 billion, up 12% year-over-year. The revenue total beat a Street consensus estimate of $26.239 billion according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported third-quarter earnings per share of 50 cents, missing a Street consensus estimate of 54 cents per share.

Tesla shares dipped 3.2% to $424.88 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) shares dipped 19.8% to $156.00 in pre-market trading after the company issued FY2025 adjusted EPS guidance below expectations.

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) fell 17.8% to $2.94 in pre-market trading. Shares surged 127% on Monday and 146.26% on Tuesday following the stock's addition to the Roundhill Meme Stock ETF (NYSE:MEME).

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) declined 11% to $3.56 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter financial results and issued Q4 sales guidance below estimates.

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) fell 8.9% to $3.67 in pre-market trading.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) fell 6.8% to $268.05 in pre-market trading. IBM reported better-than-expected financial results for the third quarter after the market closed on Wednesday. IBM also said it now expects constant currency revenue growth of "more than" 5% for full-year 2025, up from prior guidance of "at least" 5%.

Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA) fell 6% to $5.03 in pre-market trading.

Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) declined 5.9% to $33.89 in pre-market trading. The stock may be experiencing weakness amid sympathy with Molina Healthcare after the company issued FY25 adjusted EPS guidance below expectations.

