Why LendingClub Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 13%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) rose sharply in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results.

LendingClub reported quarterly earnings of 37 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 30 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $266.231 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $256.297 million.

LendingClub shares jumped 13% to $18.66 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Safe & Green Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SGBX) gained 58.7% to $3.62 in pre-market trading. Safe & Green and its subsidiary, Olenox Corp., a unique energy provider, emphasized the importance of their Open Collaborative Framework partnership with OneQode on Tuesday, citing the Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Web Services outage that occurred on Monday, which disrupted websites and apps worldwide.

(NASDAQ:SGBX) gained 58.7% to $3.62 in pre-market trading. Safe & Green and its subsidiary, Olenox Corp., a unique energy provider, emphasized the importance of their Open Collaborative Framework partnership with OneQode on Tuesday, citing the Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Web Services outage that occurred on Monday, which disrupted websites and apps worldwide. Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX) surged 55.4% to $6.01 in pre-market trading after the company announced results from its Phase 2 study of VTX3232 in participants with obesity and cardiovascular risk factors.

(NASDAQ:VTYX) surged 55.4% to $6.01 in pre-market trading after the company announced results from its Phase 2 study of VTX3232 in participants with obesity and cardiovascular risk factors. Robin Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:RBNE) surged 50.4% to $1.91 in pre-market trading.

(NASDAQ:RBNE) surged 50.4% to $1.91 in pre-market trading. Yueda Digital Holding (NASDAQ:YDKG) rose 37.4% to $0.093 in pre-market trading after jumping 20% on Wednesday.

(NASDAQ:YDKG) rose 37.4% to $0.093 in pre-market trading after jumping 20% on Wednesday. Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:SLMT) gained 31.7% to $11.00 in pre-market trading after the company announced it selected a data center to house its bare metal validators in the UAE and will pursue an M&A strategy to explore opportunities across Solana value chain.

(NASDAQ:SLMT) gained 31.7% to $11.00 in pre-market trading after the company announced it selected a data center to house its bare metal validators in the UAE and will pursue an M&A strategy to explore opportunities across Solana value chain. Battalion Oil Corp (NYSE:BATL) gained 23% to $1.44 in pre-market trading after gaining 4% on Wednesday.

(NYSE:BATL) gained 23% to $1.44 in pre-market trading after gaining 4% on Wednesday. Megan Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:MGN) surged 21% to $2.59 in pre-market trading after declining 12% on Wednesday.

(NASDAQ:MGN) surged 21% to $2.59 in pre-market trading after declining 12% on Wednesday. Quantumscape Corp (NYSE:QS) rose 16.8% to $15.86 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter EPS results.

(NYSE:QS) rose 16.8% to $15.86 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter EPS results. D-Wave Quantum Inc (NYSE:QBTS) rose 14.4% to $31.28 in pre-market trading after declining 15% on Wednesday.

Losers

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF) tumbled 28.6% to $1.06 in pre-market trading after jumping 206% on Wednesday.

(NASDAQ:BENF) tumbled 28.6% to $1.06 in pre-market trading after jumping 206% on Wednesday. Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd (NASDAQ:AZI) declined 26.3% to $0.12 in pre-market trading after declining 5% on Wednesday.

(NASDAQ:AZI) declined 26.3% to $0.12 in pre-market trading after declining 5% on Wednesday. Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:ARMP) fell 19.7% to $5.66 in pre-market trading. Armata Pharmaceuticals shares jumped 101% on Wednesday after the company announced results from its recently completed Phase 2a diSArm study of AP-SA02 as a potential treatment for complicated Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia.

(NYSE:ARMP) fell 19.7% to $5.66 in pre-market trading. Armata Pharmaceuticals shares jumped 101% on Wednesday after the company announced results from its recently completed Phase 2a diSArm study of AP-SA02 as a potential treatment for complicated Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia. Park Ha Biological Technology Co Ltd (NASDAQ:PHH) shares dipped 19.7% to $0.30 in pre-market trading after declining 5% on Wednesday.

(NASDAQ:PHH) shares dipped 19.7% to $0.30 in pre-market trading after declining 5% on Wednesday. reAlpha Tech Corp (NASDAQ:AIRE) fell 12.9% to $0.62 in pre-market trading.

(NASDAQ:AIRE) fell 12.9% to $0.62 in pre-market trading. Super League Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:SLE) dipped 11.2% to $2.31 in pre-market trading after the company closed a private placement, securing a $15.25M investment.

(NASDAQ:SLE) dipped 11.2% to $2.31 in pre-market trading after the company closed a private placement, securing a $15.25M investment. Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:BNBX) fell 7.6% to $4.44 in pre-market trading. Applied DNA Sciences shares jumped 40% on Wednesday after the company announced it closed its private investment in public equity financing which resulted in the gross proceeds of approximately $27 million. Also, the company purchased an additional 4,908 BNB tokens.

(NASDAQ:BNBX) fell 7.6% to $4.44 in pre-market trading. Applied DNA Sciences shares jumped 40% on Wednesday after the company announced it closed its private investment in public equity financing which resulted in the gross proceeds of approximately $27 million. Also, the company purchased an additional 4,908 BNB tokens. Jowell Global Ltd (NASDAQ:JWEL) dipped 12.3% to $1.52 in pre-market trading after declining 18% on Wednesday.

(NASDAQ:JWEL) dipped 12.3% to $1.52 in pre-market trading after declining 18% on Wednesday. IBM (NYSE:IBM) fell 6.8% to $268.05 in pre-market trading. IBM reported better-than-expected financial results for the third quarter after the market closed on Wednesday. IBM also said it now expects constant currency revenue growth of “more than” 5% for full-year 2025, up from prior guidance of “at least” 5%.

(NYSE:IBM) fell 6.8% to $268.05 in pre-market trading. IBM reported better-than-expected financial results for the third quarter after the market closed on Wednesday. IBM also said it now expects constant currency revenue growth of “more than” 5% for full-year 2025, up from prior guidance of “at least” 5%. Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) fell 3.2% to $424.88 in pre-market trading. Tesla reported better-than-expected revenue for the third quarter, while earnings missed estimates.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock