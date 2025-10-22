What's Going On With Galaxy Digital (GLXY) Stock Wednesday?

Galaxy Digital Inc (NASDAQ:GLXY) shares are trading lower on Wednesday afternoon, caught in a broad market sell-off. Major indexes fell after a Netflix earnings miss and soft guidance from Texas Instruments soured investor sentiment. Weighing further on the market was a Reuters report that the U.S. is considering additional curbs on exports to China.

What Else: The digital asset-focused firm's decline on Wednesday comes even as CEO Mike Novogratz outlined a potential breakout for Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) past $125,000, contingent on friendly moves from the Federal Reserve. However, Bitcoin is currently testing key technical support around $108,000.

Despite the macroeconomic headwinds, Galaxy on Tuesday posted a strong third quarter, with record results in its digital assets operating business driving adjusted earnings of $1.12 per share. The company’s digital asset trading volumes surged 140% compared to the second quarter, and it ended the period with nearly $9 billion in assets under management.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: According to Benzinga Edge data, Galaxy Digital has a positive short, medium and long-term price trend.

GLXY Price Action: Galaxy shares closed Wednesday down 12.88% at $37.34 at the time of publication, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The stock is trading within its 52-week range of $17.39 to $45.92.

Currently, Galaxy is trading approximately 18% above its 50-day moving average of $31.52, indicating that while the stock has experienced a sharp decline, it remains in a bullish trend over the medium term.

The relative strength index (RSI) stands at 65.27, suggesting that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold, which may indicate potential for a rebound if buying interest returns.

