What's Going On With Tesla Stock Wednesday?

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares are in the spotlight on Wednesday ahead of third-quarter earnings, which are due after the market close.

What To Know: Tesla is scheduled to report financial results for the third quarter after the bell. Analysts expect the company to report earnings per share of 54 cents and revenue of $26.24 billion, according to Benzinga Pro.

Tesla has missed analyst estimates on the top and bottom lines in three consecutive quarters, as well as six of the last eight quarters, heading into Tuesday’s print.

In the second quarter, Tesla reported earnings per share of 40 cents, missing the consensus estimate of 42 cents. The company also reported revenue of $22.50 billion, missing the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion as tariffs impacted auto sales.

"We probably could have a few rough quarters. I am not saying that we will, but we could," Musk said on an earnings call last quarter.

GLJ Research analyst Gordon Johnson reiterated a Sell rating on Tesla on Wednesday and maintained a price target of $19.05 ahead of the company’s quarterly results. Johnson believes that CEO Elon Musk will paint a rosy picture for investors that is “heavy on optimism and light on truth.”

Other recent analyst changes include an Overweight from Cantor Fitzgerald with a price target of $355 and an Equal-Weight rating from Barclays with a price target of $350.

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives also recently reiterated Tesla with an Overweight rating and set a Street-high price target of $600. Ives said analysts will be focused on demand stabilization, robotaxis and China when Tesla reports third-quarter results.

TSLA Price Action: At the time of writing, Tesla stock is trading 2.49% lower at $431.57, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

