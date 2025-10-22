Why D-Wave Quantum (QBTS) Stock Is Getting Hammered Today

Shares of D-Wave Quantum Inc (NYSE:QBTS) are trading lower Wednesday afternoon, caught in a broader market downturn. The broader tech sector is facing headwinds from a Reuters report that the United States is considering new restrictions on exports to China involving U.S. software and technology. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: This news is particularly concerning for the tech sector, as it could significantly limit access to the lucrative Chinese market, creating uncertainty for future revenue and growth.

For a company like D-Wave, which operates in the highly specialized and globally competitive field of quantum computing, the prospect of being cut off from a major market is a significant blow to investor confidence.

The downturn comes despite a positive long-term outlook for the quantum computing industry. Last week, JPMorgan Chase announced a multi-billion dollar investment initiative targeting key technology sectors, including quantum computing, as a matter of national security.

This, coupled with ongoing U.S. government support, underscores the strategic importance of the industry. However, for Wednesday, D-Wave’s stock is reflecting the more immediate concerns of market weakness and geopolitical tensions.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Despite the day’s negative performance, Benzinga Edge data highlights the stock’s exceptionally high Momentum score of 99.87, indicating very strong recent price action relative to its peers.

QBTS Price Action: D-Wave shares were down 16.90% at $26.75 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The stock is trading within its 52-week range of $0.97 to $46.75.

Wednesday’s significant decline comes after a remarkable performance over the past year of 2,200%, indicating that despite the current pullback, the stock has seen substantial gains over the past months.

From a technical perspective, QBTS is trading approximately 15.1% above its 50-day moving average of $23.99, suggesting that the stock has maintained a bullish trend over the short term.

However, it is also trading 95.7% above its 200-day moving average of $14.11, highlighting the volatility and rapid price appreciation that has characterized the stock’s performance.

