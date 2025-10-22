What's Going On With The Drop In Apple Stock Today?

Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares are trading lower on Wednesday. The company faces a new EU antitrust complaint while navigating mixed demand signals across its iPhone lineup ahead of fourth-quarter earnings on Oct. 30.

What To Know: According to Reuters, Apple received a complaint filed with EU antitrust regulators by Article 19 and Germany’s Society for Civil Rights alleging violations of the Digital Markets Act. The groups challenge Apple’s App Store terms, iOS and iPadOS operating systems, claiming they prevent interoperability for small businesses and restrict third-party app installation.

The complaint specifically targets Apple’s requirement for a one million euro standby letter of credit (SBLC) from developers seeking to distribute apps or install alternative app stores. The groups argue this creates prohibitive costs for small and medium enterprises. They urged the European Commission to impose fines, which can reach 10% of global annual revenue under DMA rules. Apple was previously fined 500 million euros in April for DMA violations.

On top of the complaint, Apple is dramatically reducing iPhone Air production orders to nearly discontinuation levels due to weak demand outside China, according to Nikkei Asia. Initially expected to make up 10–15% of new iPhone production, the model is now seeing a drop in demand, with November orders falling to less than 10% of what was produced in September.

Conversely, demand for iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro models has exceeded expectations, prompting increased production orders. These models outsold iPhone 16 by 14% in the U.S. and China during the first 10 days post-launch, with overall sell-outs rising nearly 33%, according to Counterpoint Research.

Apple maintains its iPhone 17 production forecast at 85-90 million units despite tariff pressures. Loop Capital analyst Ananda Baruah, who upgraded the stock to Buy with a $315 target, projects shipment volumes reaching 238 million in 2025, 250 million in 2026, and 260 million-plus in 2027.

Apple shares reached all-time highs earlier this week following the Loop Capital upgrade and strong iPhone 17 sales data.

Apple reports fourth-quarter earnings October 30 after market close. Analysts expect $1.76 per share and $101.67 billion in revenue.

AAPL Price Action: Apple shares were down 2.47% at $256.27 at the time of publication on Wednesday. The stock is approaching its 52-week high of $265.29, according to Benzinga Pro data.

