Oklo Stock Is Sliding Wednesday: What's Going On?

Shares of nuclear startup Oklo Inc (NYSE:OKLO) are plunging Wednesday morning, experiencing a sharp pullback despite a flurry of recent positive developments. The sell-off comes even as the company remains in the spotlight for its ambitious plans to reshape the energy and defense sectors.

OKLO shares are retreating from recent levels. Check out the latest moves here.

What To Know: Recently, Oklo announced a major partnership with European nuclear developer newcleo, which plans to invest up to $2 billion to build advanced nuclear fuel facilities in the United States. The announcement followed news of Oklo's key role in the Pentagon’s “Project Janus,” which aims to deploy Oklo’s microreactors to power U.S. Army bases by 2028.

These catalysts have fueled a massive rally in the pre-revenue company’s stock, which has soared more than 450% in 2025, driven by excitement over its potential to meet the immense power demands of the AI industry.

However, Wednesday’s downturn reflects investor concerns about the stock’s high valuation and the inherent risks of a company that has yet to generate earnings, a trend seen across several high-momentum, unprofitable stocks this week.

What Else: A Financial Times report from Wednesday further questions Oklo’s $20 billion valuation, given it has no revenue, operating licenses, or binding power contracts. The article highlights concerns over its “frothy valuation,” close ties to the Trump administration and reliance on a historically challenging sodium-cooled reactor technology

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Reflecting its recent rally, Benzinga Edge stock rankings award Oklo a very high Momentum score of 99.38, while its price trend is positive across short, medium, and long-term outlooks.

OKLO Price Action: Oklo shares were down 13.73% at $120.18 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The stock is trading within its 52-week range of $17.14 to $193.84.

Image: Shutterstock