DraftKings Stock Surges Following Acquisition To Launch Prediction Markets

DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG) shares are rising in extended trading on Tuesday after the company announced an acquisition to support its entry into prediction markets.
What To Know: DraftKings will acquire Railbird Technologies and its wholly owned subsidiary, Railbird Exchange, a federally licensed exchange designated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.
The acquisition is expected to expand the company’s total addressable opportunity through regulated event contracts. DraftKings plans to launch a mobile app to allow customers to trade event contracts called DraftKings Predictions. The app will facilitate the trading of contracts on real-world outcomes across finance, culture and entertainment.
“We are excited about the additional opportunity that prediction markets could represent for our business,” said Jason Robins, co-founder and CEO of DraftKings.
“We believe that Railbird’s team and platform — combined with DraftKings’ scale, trusted brand, and proven expertise in mobile-first products — positions us to win in this incremental space.”
DraftKings Predictions is expected to launch as a mobile app in the coming months. The company said it may expand its offering into additional categories over time.
DKNG Price Action: DraftKings shares were up 5.23% in after-hours, trading at $35.38 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro.
Read Next:
- Kalshi’s $5 Billion Valuation Threatens DraftKings, ETF Traders Hedge Their Bets
- Here’s How One Bettor Turned a $15 Wager Into $140K With a Three-Leg Parlay
Photo: Shutterstock
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.