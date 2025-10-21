Wayfair mobile app icon is seen on a smartphone.
October 21, 2025 11:48 AM 1 min read

Flexible Payments Come To All Wayfair Stores Thanks To Affirm

by Anusuya Lahiri Benzinga Editor
Follow

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) stock gained on Tuesday after the company announced an expansion of its partnership with Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W).

The integration brings Affirm directly to checkout across Wayfair’s portfolio, just in time for the retailer’s Way Day sales event from October 26-29 and the broader holiday shopping season.

Eligible shoppers can now use Affirm to pay over time when purchasing online or in-store across all Wayfair brands, including Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

Also Read: Affirm Extends Its Google Partnership To Bring Smarter, More Flexible Ways To Pay

The move simplifies flexible payments, allowing eligible customers to choose customized biweekly or monthly payment plans of up to 36 months with rates as low as 0% APR and no late or hidden fees.

Wayfair said it added Affirm directly to checkout after seeing strong consumer adoption since first offering it in 2017. It noted that shoppers value transparent, flexible financing when purchasing big-ticket home items.

Affirm emphasized that the integration strengthens its presence in the home category and enhances affordability for millions of consumers during peak spending periods.

Affirm stock has gained over 22% year-to-date, topping the Nasdaq 100 index’s over 19% returns driven by strategic partnerships and investor optimism in the buy now, pay later (BNPL) sector.

On September 4, in CNBC’s “Mad Money Lightning Round,” Jim Cramer recommended buying Affirm stock.

Price Action: Affirm Holdings shares were trading higher by 3.33% to $74.48 at last check Tuesday. 

Read Next:

Photo by Tada Images via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
AFRM Logo
AFRMAffirm Holdings Inc
$74.323.11%
Overview
W Logo
WWayfair Inc
$81.30-2.20%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

fintech-banner
Fintech Focus Newsletter
Your update on what's going on in the Fintech space. Keep up-to-date with news, valuations, mergers, funding, and events. Sign up today!
Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved