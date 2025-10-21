Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) stock gained on Tuesday after the company announced an expansion of its partnership with Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W).

The integration brings Affirm directly to checkout across Wayfair’s portfolio, just in time for the retailer’s Way Day sales event from October 26-29 and the broader holiday shopping season.

Eligible shoppers can now use Affirm to pay over time when purchasing online or in-store across all Wayfair brands, including Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

The move simplifies flexible payments, allowing eligible customers to choose customized biweekly or monthly payment plans of up to 36 months with rates as low as 0% APR and no late or hidden fees.

Wayfair said it added Affirm directly to checkout after seeing strong consumer adoption since first offering it in 2017. It noted that shoppers value transparent, flexible financing when purchasing big-ticket home items.

Affirm emphasized that the integration strengthens its presence in the home category and enhances affordability for millions of consumers during peak spending periods.

Affirm stock has gained over 22% year-to-date, topping the Nasdaq 100 index’s over 19% returns driven by strategic partnerships and investor optimism in the buy now, pay later (BNPL) sector.

On September 4, in CNBC’s “Mad Money Lightning Round,” Jim Cramer recommended buying Affirm stock.

Price Action: Affirm Holdings shares were trading higher by 3.33% to $74.48 at last check Tuesday.

Photo by Tada Images via Shutterstock