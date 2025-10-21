What's Going On With Netflix Stock Tuesday?

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) stock is in the spotlight Tuesday ahead of third-quarter earnings after the market close. Here’s what you need to know.

What To Know: Analysts are looking for earnings per share of $6.97 and revenue of $11.51 billion, according to estimates from Benzinga Pro.

In the company’s most recent quarter, Netflix reported earnings per share of $7.19, beating the consensus estimate of $7.06. The streaming giant also reported revenue of $11.08 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion.

Netflix has a strong history of beating consensus estimates having topped estimates in six consecutive quarters heading into Tuesday’s print.

Multiple analysts have issued positive updates on Netflix stock ahead of the company’s earnings report. Itau BBA initiated coverage on Netflix with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $1,514 earlier this month. Seaport Global analyst David Joyce also upgraded Netflix from a Neutral rating to a Buy rating and set a price target of $1,385.

Netflix has a consensus Buy rating from analysts with an average price target of $1,329.97, according to Benzinga analyst data.

NFLX Price Action: At the time of writing, Netflix stock is trading 0.04% higher at $1, 239.07, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

