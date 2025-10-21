PACCAR
October 21, 2025 8:16 AM 2 min read

PACCAR Posts Downbeat Earnings, Joins Neuphoria Therapeutics, Citius Pharmaceuticals And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer


U.S. stock futures were slightly higher this morning, with the Dow futures gaining around 0.1% on Tuesday.

Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) fell 18.3% to $7.64 in pre-market trading after the company posted downbeat third-quarter results.

PACCAR reported quarterly earnings of $1.12 per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $1.17 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $6.107 billion which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $6.371 billion.

PACCAR shares dipped 4% to $93.58 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

  • Neuphoria Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NEUP) shares dipped 65.3% to $5.35 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that its AFFIRM-1 trial for social anxiety failed to meet endpoints.
  • Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) fell 18.2% to $1.48 in pre-market trading after the company announced a $6 million registered direct offering.
  • Galapagos NV – ADR (NASDAQ:GLPG) declined 15.4% to $28.99 in pre-market trading after the company announced intention to wind down Cell Therapy Business as a part of the company’s ongoing transformation.
  • Silvercorp Metals Inc (NYSE:SVM) fell 9.9% to $6.35 in pre-market trading.
  • Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) fell 8.6% to $13.07 in pre-market trading.
  • Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) dipped 8.3% to $21.10 in pre-market trading. Pacira Biosciences will present new data from Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating PCRX-201, gene therapy candidate for osteoarthritis of knee, at ACR Convergence 2025 Meeting.
  • Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) fell 8.2% to $20.22 in pre-market trading after gaining 5% on Monday.
  • Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE:EXK) declined 8.2% to $8.57 in pre-market trading.
  • Sibanye Stillwater Ltd (NYSE:SBSW) fell 8.1% to $10.67 in pre-market trading.
  • First Majestic Silver Corp (NYSE:AG) declined 7.9% to $13.22 in pre-market trading.
  • Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NYSE:HYMC) dipped 7.7% to $8.03 in pre-market trading.
  • Harmony Gold Mining Company Ltd (NYSE:HMY) declined 6.8% to $18.85 in pre-market trading.
  • Pan American Silver Corp (NYSE:PAAS) fell 6.6% to $36.80 in pre-market trading.

Photo via Shutterstock

