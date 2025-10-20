What's Going On With Galaxy Digital Stock Monday?

Galaxy Digital (NASDAQ:GLXY) is in the spotlight Monday ahead of third quarter earnings on Tuesday before the market opens.

What To Know: Analysts estimate earnings per share of 14 cents and revenue of $14.40 billion.

For the second quarter, Galaxy reported earnings per share of eight cents, beating the consensus estimate of seven cents. Furthermore, the company reported revenue of $8.66 million, missing the consensus estimate of $172.81 million.

Analyst Changes: Ahead of the earnings report, multiple analysts issued price target adjustments.

Rosenblatt analyst Chris Brendler maintained a Buy rating on Galaxy and raised the price target from $35 to $44.

maintained a Buy rating on Galaxy and raised the price target from $35 to $44. Goldman Sachs analyst James Yaro maintained a Neutral rating on Galaxy and raised the price target from $34 to $39.

GLXY Price Action: Galaxy stock closed Monday 4.95% higher at $39.65 according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Postmodern Studio via Shutterstock