Why Is GSI Technology Stock Soaring Monday?

Shares of GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) are rising Monday after the company shared a significant technological advancement regarding high-performance computing power.

What To Know: GSI Technology announced the publication of a paper led by researchers at Cornell University. Findings from the research paper show that the company’s APU CIM (Compute-In-Memory) architectures can match GPU-level performance for large-scale AI applications with a dramatic reduction in energy consumption.

GSI Technology’s stock was up nearly 200% following the news, according to Benzinga Pro.

GSI Technology said its Gemini-I associative processing unit delivered comparable throughput to Nvidia's A6000 GPU on RAG workloads. The unit delivered over 98% lower energy consumption than a GPU over various large datasets.

GSI Technology said the APU's unique design allows it to perform retrieval tasks several times faster than standard CPUs, shortening total processing time by up to 80%.

"Cornell's independent validation confirms what we've long believed—compute-in-memory has the potential to disrupt the $100 billion AI inference market," said Lee-Lean Shu, CEO of GSI Technology. "The APU delivers GPU-class performance at a fraction of the energy cost, thanks to its highly efficient memory-centric architecture."

GSIT Analysis: GSI Technology has demonstrated remarkable performance year-to-date, up 358.3%, which underscores its appeal among investors looking for high-growth opportunities.

From a technical perspective, the stock is trading approximately 306.8% above its 50-day moving average of $3.67 and about 345.7% above its 200-day moving average of $3.35. This substantial upward movement indicates strong bullish momentum, although its RSI of 63.30 suggests it’s nearing overbought territory, which could lead to increased volatility in the near term.

GSIT Price Action: GSI Technology shares were up 180.08% at $14.21 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro. The stock is trading within its 52-week range of $1.62 to $18.14.

