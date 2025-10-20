On Sunday, L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) grabbed a $2.26 billion contract from the Republic of Korea Air Force.

As per the deal, the company is collaborating with Bombardier (OTC:BOMBF) and Korean Air to deliver advanced surveillance and command capabilities.

The company will supply the Korean Air Force with modified Bombardier Global 6500 airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) aircraft.

The aircraft are designed to fly faster, operate longer, and cruise higher to boost mission readiness and safety.

They will fly at higher altitudes for greater safety, enhance threat detection with proven radar, and enable seamless communication with U.S., NATO, and allied forces for a fully networked battlespace.

Management Commentary

Jin Kyu Lim, Head of Aerospace Division, Korean Air, said, “Throughout this collaboration, Korean Air will strengthen its capabilities in modification, integration, and maintenance for the latest special mission aircraft.”

Éric Martel, President and CEO of Bombardier, added, “Amid rising geopolitical tensions, this aircraft is the go-to choice for governments seeking to modernize their capabilities, with the reliability and performance to support the most demanding missions.”

Recent Major Deal

In September, the company secured a $292 million contract to continue producing propulsion systems for the Javelin weapon program, its most significant propulsion award to date.

The company plans to report third-quarter results on October 30, 2025.

Investors can gain exposure to the stock via ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (BATS:ARKX) and ETF Series Solutions Defiance Drone and Modern Warfare ETF (NYSE:JEDI).

Price Action: LHX shares were trading higher by 1.08% to $286.94 premarket at last check Monday.

