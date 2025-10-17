Investors looking for e-commerce exposure have two high-profile options: Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) and MercadoLibre Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Both have solid growth stories, but the question right now is which one gives you the better deal.

Track AMZN stock here.

The E-Commerce Giant’s Valuation Advantage

Amazon is trading at a P/E of 32.7 and EV/EBITDA of 16.2, both comfortably below the Magnificent Seven average of ~40 and ~25, respectively, according to Benzinga Pro data. MercadoLibre, in contrast, has a P/E of 50.5 and EV/EBITDA of 30.6, meaning that investors are paying a premium for a smaller, regionally focused growth story.

Put simply, Amazon appears to be a more attractive investment opportunity relative to its growth potential, offering a more conservative approach to capitalizing on e-commerce upside while still benefiting from expansion in cloud, AI, and logistics.

Over the past year, Amazon has climbed 12.6%, while MercadoLibre has dipped 1.1%. Year-to-date, Amazon is down slightly (-4.1%) compared to MercadoLibre's 15.8% gain. While MercadoLibre has seen bursts of growth, Amazon's long-term resilience and global scale give it a defensive edge.

Read Also: $100 Invested In MercadoLibre 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Strategic Moves That Matter

Amazon continues to invest aggressively in AI, cloud infrastructure, and its logistics network, while also hiring 250,000 seasonal workers for the 2025 holiday season, demonstrating operational foresight.

MercadoLibre is expanding regionally, most recently entering Brazil's online medicine market, but it remains dependent on Latin American economies, which can be volatile.

Value Meets Growth

When you put the numbers side by side, Amazon emerges as the more attractive "bang for your buck" stock. It's cheaper than MercadoLibre, trades below Mag 7 averages, and combines e-commerce growth with cloud and AI exposure.

MercadoLibre may deliver higher percentage growth if everything goes right in Latin America, but for investors prioritizing valuation and a balanced risk/reward profile, Amazon is the smarter buy today.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock