Invo Fertility Stock Is Plunging After White House Announcement

INVO Fertility Inc (NASDAQ:IVF) shares are trading lower on Thursday as investors book profits following White House announcements aimed at making fertility treatments more affordable and accessible.

What Happened: According to Reuters, the Trump administration made a deal with drugmaker Merck KGaA (OTC:MKGAF) to dramatically cut the cost of IVF medications. Under the agreement, Merck's fertility drugs — like Gonal-f, Ovidrel, and Cetrotide — will be heavily discounted when used for IVF treatment, saving patients approximately $2,200 per treatment cycle.

In return for the price reductions, Merck will receive protection against potential tariffs, contingent on the company’s investment in U.S.-based manufacturing and research operations.

The discounted medications are set to launch through TrumpRX, a new platform the administration plans to establish in early 2026 to enable consumers to purchase medications directly from manufacturers.

The White House shared plans to make fertility care easier to access. It intends to allow supplemental insurance for fertility treatments and will have federal agencies such as the Treasury, Labor, and Health and Human Services to help guide employers to offer infertility coverage as part of employee benefits.

The administration has previously negotiated similar pharmaceutical pricing deals with Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN), trading price concessions for tariff exemptions.

IVF Price Action: INVO shares are trading down 43.18% at $0.79 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro, marking a big swing for the stock today. It’s moving between a high of $1.06 and a low of $0.75 so far. Trading volume is buzzing at 14.2 million shares. The stock is perched 24.4% above its 52-week low, with an RSI of 72.6, hinting at overbought conditions.

Image: IncrediVFX/Shutterstock