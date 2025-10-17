VirnetX Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:VHC) stock surged on Friday after securing a General Services Administration (GSA) Multiple Award Schedule contract, expanding its reach into federal cybersecurity and digital engineering work.

The stock extended its premarket rally after the open, as investors cheered the company's latest move into high-level government cybersecurity initiatives.

The GSA designation allows VirnetX to provide advanced security and digital solutions to federal, state, and local agencies under streamlined procurement terms.

The program simplifies how agencies acquire compliant, mission-critical technologies, and VirnetX's inclusion highlights its proven capabilities in defense-grade innovation and cyber resilience.

"Being awarded a GSA Schedule contract is a major step forward for VirnetX," said CEO Kendall Larsen. "It validates our commitment to delivering trusted, cybersecurity solutions to government agencies seeking unbreachable, managed attribution technology."

He added that the designation enhances the company's ability to support national digital modernization and infrastructure protection.

Earlier in September, the company's facilities earned a critical Department of Defense certification, allowing it to manage classified systems and expand its defense-sector collaborations.

VirnetX Holding Corporation has a 52-week high of $21.53 and a low of $3.68. After plunging earlier this year, the stock has rebounded sharply, gaining over 196% year-to-date.

Shares continue to trade well above their 50-day simple moving average, reflecting renewed momentum following recent announcements of federal contracts and cybersecurity developments.

Price Action: VHC shares were trading higher by 51.71% to $25.79 at last check Friday.

