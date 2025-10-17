Revolution Medicines, Disc Medicine, American Express And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday

U.S. stocks were mostly higher, with the Dow Jones index gaining more than 150 points on Friday.

Shares of Revolution Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:RVMD) rose sharply during Friday's session after the company announced that the FDA granted the company a non-transferrable voucher for daraxonrasib, the company’s RAS(ON) multi-selective inhibitor, under the Commissioner’s National Priority Voucher pilot program.

Revolution Medicines shares jumped 11.2% to $55.25 on Friday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

Disc Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:IRON) shares gained 25.7% to $93.50 after the company announced that it received a Commissioner’s National Priority Voucher from the FDA for bitopertin in erythropoietic protoporphyria, including X-linked protoporphyria. Wedbush maintained an Outperform rating on the stock and raised its price target from $90 to $110.

Liberty Energy Inc (NYSE:LBRT) gained 23.4% to $14.73 following third-quarter results.

Solana Co (NASDAQ:HSDT) gained 19.5% to $12.08.

Sealsq Corp (NASDAQ:LAES) surged 14.4% to $7.28.

Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ:REKR) gained 13.3% to $2.94.

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:PRAX) gained 12.5% to $183.00 as the company announced pricing of $525 million public offering.

Sify Technologies Ltd (NYSE:SIFY) gained 11.8% to $13.15.

Kenvue Inc (NYSE:KVUE) gained 8.4% to $15.30.

Propetro Holding Corp (NYSE:PUMP) surged 7.6% to $5.52.

Owens & Minor Inc (NYSE:OMI) gained 6.7% to $4.90.

American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) surged 6% to $342.57 as the company reported third-quarter 2025 results on Friday, surpassing analyst estimates for both revenue and adjusted earnings per share.

AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) gained 4.7% to $233.90. Keybanc analyst Jason Celino upgraded AppFolio from Sector Weight to Overweight and announced a $285 price target.

