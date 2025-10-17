Why Hims & Hers Health Shares Are Sliding Friday

Shares of Hims & Hers Health Inc (NYSE:HIMS) are trading lower Friday morning after comments from President Donald Trump indicated that he expects the prices of popular weight-loss drugs to decrease. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: While Hims & Hers doesn’t manufacture the GLP-1 drugs, a class of medications that help manage Type 2 diabetes and obesity, like Eli Lilly’s Zepbound and Novo Nordisk’s Ozempic, it sells cheaper, compounded versions of them.

The company’s business model relies on offering more affordable alternatives to these high-demand drugs, and the prospect of the brand-name versions becoming significantly cheaper could negatively impact the company’s market share and profitability.

Regulators currently allow for compounded versions of drugs to be sold when there is a shortage of the original, but a price drop in the originals could lead to a decrease in demand for Hims’ compounded alternatives. Hims & Hers generated over $225 million in revenue in 2024 from its GLP-1 offering.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Despite Friday’s downturn, Benzinga Edge stock rankings show Hims with a very strong Growth score of 98.68.

HIMS Price Action: Hims & Hers Health shares were down 9.45% at $53.57 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

