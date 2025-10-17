CSX freight train on tracks under blue sky
October 17, 2025 5:55 AM 3 min read

Why CSX Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 4%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Shares of CSX Corp (NASDAQ:CSX) rose sharply in pre-market trading after the company posted better-than-expected results for the third quarter.

CSX reported third-quarter revenue of $3.59 billion, beating analyst estimates of $3.58, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported third-quarter adjusted earnings of 44 cents per share, beating analyst estimates of 43 cents per share

CSX shares jumped 4.2% to $37.51 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

  • Artiva Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ARTV) gained 98.6% to $5.50 in pre-market trading after the company announced that the FDA granted Fast Track Designation to AlloNK.
  • Safe & Green Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SGBX) surged 38.8% to $4.27 in pre-market trading. Safe & Green Holdings completed Phase 1 of its intelligent wellsite monitoring system, leveraging the company’s Machfu gateway as its core technology.
  • Carbon Revolution PLC (NASDAQ:CREV) rose 39.3% to $5.19 in pre-market trading after falling 4% on Thursday.
  • Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR) surged 36% to $5.67 in pre-market trading after the company announced regulatory update on Zetomipzomib program in Autoimmune Hepatitis and plans to explore strategic alternatives.
  • MingZhu Logistics Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:YGMZ) surged 25.5% to $1.23 in pre-market trading after gaining 24% on Thursday.
  • Achieve Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ACHV) rose 25.5% to $3.87 in pre-market trading after dipping more than 3% on Thursday.
  • Indaptus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:INDP) gained 20.1% to $4.12 in pre-market trading after falling 12% on Thursday.
  • Akanda Corp (NASDAQ:AKAN) gained 18.4% to $2.64 in pre-market trading after the company announced it will construct or acquire up to 20 new or existing tower and sites by the end of 2025.
  • Praxis Precision Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:PRAX) rose 7.3% to $174.61 in pre-market trading after the company announced the pricing of $525 million public offering.

Losers

  • INVO Fertility Inc (NASDAQ:IVF) tumbled 34.6% to $0.92 in pre-market trading after jumping over 85% on Thursday. Shares of fertility stocks traded sharply higher on Thursday following a report suggesting that the White House is set to announce a proposal that would make IVF more accessible.
  • Earlyworks Co Ltd – ADR (NASDAQ:ELWS) declined 33.9% to $3.37 in pre-market trading after jumping 38% on Thursday.
  • NewGenIvf Group Ltd (NASDAQ:NIVF) fell 28.5% to $1.45 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 10% on Thursday.
  • American Battery Technology Co (NASDAQ:ABAT) shares dipped 19.8% to $4.55 in pre-market trading. American Battery Technology shares fell around 37% on Thursday after the company announced that the Department of Energy terminated its grant.
  • HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HIVE) fell 18.2% to $4.78 in pre-market trading after declining 14% on Thursday.
  • Standard Lithium Ltd (NYSE:SLI) dipped 17.3% to $4.45 in pre-market trading after the company priced its upsized $130 million underwritten public offering.
  • Almonty Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ALM) fell 16.4% to $7.11 in pre-market trading after dipping 12% on Thursday.
  • Mesoblast Ltd (NASDAQ:MESO) fell 13.7% to $15.63 in pre-market trading.
  • Terawulf Inc (NASDAQ:WULF) dipped 13.1% to $12.05 in pre-market trading after the company reported pricing of $3.2 billion of senior secured notes.
  • Diginex Ltd (NASDAQ:DGNX) fell 13.1% to $14.45 after dipping 18% on Thursday.

