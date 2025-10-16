Capital One (COF) Shares Are Falling Thursday: What's Happening?

Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE:COF) shares are trading in the red on Thursday afternoon, swept up in a broader sell-off impacting the financial services sector. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: The decline is occurring within a cautious market environment where traders are rotating out of riskier assets and into safe havens such as gold, which surged to a record high of $4,270 per ounce.

The banking industry is facing particularly intense pressure as concerns over credit quality mount on Wall Street. Regional bank stocks tumbled after Zions Bancorp revealed it was taking a provision for approximately $60 million to cover potential losses from defaulted commercial and industrial loans.

Although Zions characterized the matter as an “isolated situation,” the news has amplified investor anxiety about the health of loan portfolios across the industry. This combination of a general risk-off sentiment and specific fears over souring loans is creating significant headwinds for major financial institutions such as Capital One.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Despite the day’s decline, Benzinga Edge stock rankings show Capital One has a strong Momentum score of 77.13.

COF Price Action: Capital One shares closed down 5.49% at $203.15, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The stock is trading within its 52-week range of $143.22 to $232.45.

The 50-day moving average stands at $218.76, suggesting that the stock is currently trading 7.4% below this level. This gap could indicate a bearish sentiment in the short term, especially as the stock struggles to regain momentum after the recent decline.

