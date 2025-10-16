What's Going On With Delta Air Lines (DAL) Shares Today?

Shares of Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL) are trading lower Thursday, moving in sympathy with competitor United Airlines Holdings following its third-quarter earnings release. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: While United reported adjusted EPS of $2.78, beating analyst estimates, it missed revenue expectations after reporting $15.225 billion for the quarter. The negative reaction is likely driven by key metrics that suggest potential industry-wide headwinds.

Specifically, United’s total revenue per available seat mile, a critical measure of efficiency and pricing power, fell 4.3% year-over-year. This decline signals potential fare weakness that could affect the entire sector, including Delta.

Furthermore, United reported an adjusted free cash outflow of $153 million for the quarter. Concerns that similar pressures on unit revenue and cash flow could impact other legacy carriers are weighing on Delta shares.

Despite United’s strong forecast for the fourth quarter, investors appear more focused on the current signs of weakening pricing power in the airline industry.

Delta reported third-quarter results last week, beating analyst estimates on the top and bottom lines. Delta narrowed its fourth-quarter adjusted earnings guidance to $6 from a prior range of $5.25 to $6.25.

DAL Price Action: Delta shares were down 2.38% at $60.23 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The stock is trading within its 52-week range of $34.73 to $69.98.

From a technical perspective, Delta’s current price is positioned 2.2% above its 50-day moving average of $58.92, suggesting a bullish short-term trend. However, it is also 10.7% above the 200-day moving average of $54.39, which reflects a longer-term positive outlook.

