Snowflake Teams Up With Palantir To Make AI Work Smarter

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) shares are trading higher after the company disclosed a partnership with Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) .

Deal Details

According to the agreement, Snowflake intends to integrate its AI Data Cloud with Palantir Foundry and the Palantir Artificial Intelligence Platform.

Through enhanced integration between Foundry and Snowflake Iceberg Tables, customers will gain seamless, bidirectional data access without duplication.

Notably, Snowflake and Palantir customer Eaton is using the partnership to create an AI-ready data foundation that unifies information across systems, eliminates duplication, and strengthens governance.

The integration will enable Eaton to deploy AI agents more quickly, thereby boosting customer lifetime value, reducing churn, and lowering costs and complexity.

Management Commentary

Mike Gannon, chief revenue officer at Snowflake, said, “With this partnership, we’re providing our customers with the solutions they need today to be at the forefront of AI innovation, while also preparing them for the future by committing to close collaboration with the Palantir team to achieve their full potential through data and AI.”

Ross Schalmo, chief data officer at Eaton, stated, “With a native integration between Snowflake and Palantir, two of our strategic technology partners, we eliminate tedious data movement tasks allowing us to focus on delivering outcomes ranging from agentic configuration, pricing and quoting to digital twins on our shop floor and improved servicing of our products in the field.”

Recent Events

Snowflake has entered into a strategic deal with Cognite to enable bidirectional, zero-copy data sharing between Cognite's Industrial AI and Data Platform and the Snowflake AI Data Cloud.

Price Action: SNOW shares are up 2.67% at $247.30 at the last check on Thursday.

