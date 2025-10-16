What's Going On With Opendoor Technologies Stock Thursday?

Shares of Opendoor Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:OPEN) are trading slightly lower Tuesday morning despite a lack of fresh catalysts, as investors digest the company's recent volatility. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: The stock's recent climb was partly fueled by the full settlement of a derivatives lawsuit, but it remains a battleground for investors with sharply conflicting views on its future.

The bearish case is highlighted by hedge fund manager George Noble, who has criticized the company's "atrocious unit economics." Conversely, EMJ Capital's Eric Jackson presents a bullish outlook, comparing Opendoor’s potential to Tesla and suggesting it could eventually capture 10% of the U.S. housing market by providing liquidity.

Jackson's optimistic thesis depends heavily on future interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve, as he believes current mortgage rates are unsustainable. Thursday's minor dip suggests a holding pattern as the market weighs the opposing long-term narratives against the challenging macroeconomic environment for the housing sector.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Underscoring this conflicting narrative, Benzinga Edge data shows the stock boasts an exceptional Momentum score of 99.01 but a very low Growth score of just 10.19.

OPEN Price Action: Opendoor shares were down 2.10% at $7.22 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The stock is trading within its 52-week range of 50 cents to $10.87, reflecting significant volatility over the past year.

