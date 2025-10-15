Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) stock rose on Wednesday after Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) said it will bring major brands, starting with Monster High, into new Roblox games and the platform’s License Manager.

The tie-up boosts Roblox’s content flywheel, promising higher engagement, developer activity, and new monetization routes from Barbie, Hot Wheels, and more to follow.

The Partnership

Mattel and Roblox Corporation unveiled a broader partnership to launch multiple standalone games on Roblox built around Mattel’s flagship brands, starting with a new Monster High experience arriving Oct. 24.

The first wave centers on a self-published Monster High world that lets players roam the school, personalize “Creepanions,” brew elixirs in Frankie Stein’s lab, and join Clawdeen Wolf’s pack for in-game rewards.

The companies say additional Mattel franchises, Barbie, Hot Wheels, Masters of the Universe, and UNO, will follow as dedicated Roblox experiences, expanding a slate designed to blend physical play with digital immersion.

As previewed at the 2025 Roblox Developers Conference, Mattel IP is rolling into Roblox’s License Manager and Licenses catalog.

Polly Pocket and Street Sharks are already live, with Matchbox and Rock’ Em Sock’ Em Robots on deck.

The goal: enable developers to integrate officially licensed assets at scale, widening fan-created content and brand touchpoints inside Roblox.

Executive Commentary

Ron Friedman, vice president, Mattel Future Lab, said, “Roblox is one of today’s most imaginative platforms, and this collaboration opens new ways for fans to experience Mattel’s brands.”

Stephanie Latham, vice president of global brand partnerships and advertising at Roblox, added, “With Mattel bringing iconic properties like Monster High, Barbie, Hot Wheels, and Polly Pocket to the platform through custom experiences, our License Manager, and more, fans now have fresh ways to play, explore, and engage with the stories they love, proving how brands can reach next-generation audiences in meaningful and innovative ways.”

Business and Growth Strategy

Mattel’s eight decades of storytelling give the brands built-in recognition, while Roblox’s creation tools and audience provide global reach.

The strategy extends physical franchises into persistent, interactive worlds, building on prior success, like 2023’s Barbie DreamHouse Tycoon, while targeting sustained engagement across age groups.

The companies plan a rolling cadence of standalone games and licensed assets spanning mobile, console, PC, and in-car platforms.

Mattel says its capital-light, cross-platform approach is aimed at deepening fan participation, merchandising opportunities, and long-term brand value inside and beyond Roblox.

Price Action: MAT shares were trading higher by 0.67% to $17.92 at last check Wednesday. RBLX was up 5.2%.

