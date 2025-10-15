USA Rare Earth (USAR) Stock Is Falling Wednesday: What's Driving The Action?

Shares of USA Rare Earth Inc (NASDAQ:USAR) are trading lower Wednesday afternoon. With the stock up more than 140% over the past month, the sell-off appears to be due to profit-taking.

What To Know: The stock’s recent, explosive growth was fueled by a convergence of sector-wide catalysts. Escalating trade tensions with China, which recently tightened its grip on rare earth exports, sparked concerns about supply chain stability.

A new JPMorgan initiative to invest $1.5 trillion in critical minerals and national security helped ignite a speculative frenzy in domestic rare earth companies, including USA Rare Earth, MP Materials and Critical Metals Corp.

After reaching a 52-week high of $43.98 Monday morning, Wednesday’s pullback suggests that some investors are now capitalizing on the significant gains, even as the long-term outlook for domestic critical mineral production remains a key focus for the broader market.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Despite Wednesday’s pullback, the stock signals a positive price trend across short, medium, and long-term ratings. Benzinga Edge stock rankings give you four critical scores to help you identify the strongest and weakest stocks to buy and sell.

USAR Price Action: USA Rare Earth shares were down 13.65% at $32.45 at the time of publication on Wednesday. The stock is trading within its 52-week range of $5.56 to $43.98.

The current price is notably above the 50-day moving average of $18.21, representing an impressive 83.3% premium. This substantial gap suggests that the stock has been in a strong bullish trend.

