Oklo Stock Hits All-Time High Then Turns Negative: What's Going On?

Shares of Oklo Inc (NYSE:OKLO) hit a new all-time high Wednesday morning, continuing a powerful rally fueled by optimistic analyst coverage and the increasing demand for clean energy to power artificial intelligence data centers. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: Although the stock has since pulled back from its session highs, the advanced nuclear energy company has gained a remarkable 1,400% over the past year.

The broader nuclear sector saw gains on Tuesday, possibly reacting to peace negotiations between Israel and Hamas. President Donald Trump’s Tuesday speech, indicating a U.S. readiness for a nuclear deal with Iran and news of India potentially relaxing its monopoly on nuclear power, appeared to further bolster investor sentiment.

Last week, both Barclays and Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Oklo with Buy ratings, citing the company’s strong operational and regulatory milestones and its robust 14 GW customer pipeline, and signaling strong confidence in Oklo's future.

Oklo has a consensus Buy rating from analysts with an average price target of $97.62, according to Benzinga data.

Oklo stock has staged a fierce rally this year as AI development continues to progress and power demand for AI data centers booms. Oklo plans to deploy its first nuclear power plant in late 2027 or early 2028.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Reflecting its powerful price action, Oklo scores an exceptional 99.66 for Momentum from Benzinga Edge rankings.

Price Action: Oklo shares hit new all-time highs of $193.84 in early trading Wednesday before pulling back. The stock was down 0.95% at $172.50 at the time of publication, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

From a technical perspective, the stock is currently trading well above both its 50-day moving average of $97.56 and its 200-day moving average of $54.65, indicating robust bullish momentum.

Image: Shutterstock