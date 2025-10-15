Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI) shares soared after the company announced it received a Notice of Allowance from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for its latest innovation in connected battery technology.

The Reno-based maker of Battle Born Batteries said the approval strengthens its Dragonfly IntelLigence platform and broadens its expanding portfolio of U.S. intellectual property.

The patent covers technology that enables multiple battery systems and connected devices to share key performance data over a wireless mesh network.

Also Read: Dragonfly Energy Stock Falls After 100% Move

This innovation enhances reliability, communication, and coordination across energy systems, even when individual units are offline.

Chief Executive Officer Dr. Denis Phares stated that the new patent marks a significant step forward in smart battery innovation.

"By giving our batteries the ability to communicate directly with one another via our Battle Born HUB product, we're enabling a more intelligent, adaptive, and efficient energy ecosystem," he said.

Dragonfly Energy said the development supports its mission to advance U.S.-made lithium battery technology and strengthen domestic manufacturing.

The company continues to invest in innovative approaches to cell production, battery pack design, and system intelligence, aiming to enhance the reliability of renewable energy systems.

Preliminary Third-Quarter 2025 Results

On Tuesday, Dragonfly Energy reported preliminary third-quarter 2025 results that topped its earlier guidance, with net sales reaching $16 million, a 26% increase from the same period last year.

The company also reported an adjusted EBITDA loss of $2.2 million, representing an improvement of approximately $3.3 million year over year.

CEO Denis Phares said the results reflect steady revenue growth and progress toward profitability, citing strategic actions such as a recent equity raise that enhanced financial flexibility and positioned the company for sustained expansion.

Price Action: DFLI shares were trading higher by 59.15% to $2.435 at last check Wednesday.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image via Shutterstock