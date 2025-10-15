TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) shares are trading higher premarket on Wednesday after the company stated it expects third-quarter 2025 performance to improve.

Production and Exploration Outlook

The company stated that it expects quarterly oil and gas production to be 2.5 Mboe/d, up 4% year over year (Y/Y) and above its annual and quarterly growth targets of more than 3%.

TotalEnergies projects exploration and production results and cash flow to grow faster sequentially than the rise in production, thanks to the accretive impact of the new barrels.

Segment-Specific Performance

The company expects integrated LNG cash flow to remain stable quarter over quarter, but results will reflect the impact of the planned turnaround at Ichthys LNG.

Integrated power results and cash flow are expected to align with the second quarter and remain within full-year guidance.

Financial Metrics and Investments

The company anticipates downstream earnings to rise $400–$600 million year over year, driven by stronger European refining margins, which rose significantly to $63/t from $15/t in the prior year quarter.

TotalEnergies estimates net investments of about $3 billion, including $500 million in net divestments.

TotalEnergies plans to release its third-quarter 2025 results on October 30.

Price Action: TTE shares were trading higher by 3.34% to $60.33 premarket at last check Wednesday.

Photo by Vytautas Kielaitis via Shutterstock