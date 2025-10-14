ASP Isotopes Stock Is Tumbling After Hours: Here's Why

ASP Isotopes Inc (NASDAQ:ASPI) shares are falling in Tuesday’s after-hours session after the company announced a proposed public offering.

What To Know: After the market close on Tuesday, ASP Isotopes said it’s commencing an underwritten public offering of its common stock. The size and terms of the offering were not disclosed.

ASP Isotopes had approximately $67.7 million of total cash and cash equivalents as of June 30.

The offering comes after shares rallied to start the week. ASP Isotopes announced on Monday that it entered into a supply contract with a U.S.-based customer for enriched silicon-28, with deliveries expected in the first quarter of 2026. The deal marks the company’s largest silicon-28 contract to date.

ASPI Price Action: ASP Isotopes shares were down 9.47% in after-hours, trading at $12.72 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

The stock hit new 52-week highs on Tuesday before pulling back in after-hours. Despite the pullback, ASP Isotopes is still trading above its 50-day moving average.

