Why SEALSQ (LAES) Stock Is Surging Tuesday

Shares of post-quantum semiconductor company SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ:LAES) are trading sharply higher on Tuesday, fueled by a series of strategic partnerships. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: The latest catalyst for SEALSQ shares is a collaboration announced Tuesday with Swiss compliance provider Wecan Group to develop a post-quantum Know Your Customer (KYC) solution for the financial industry, protecting sensitive client data from future quantum computing threats.

The collaboration follows a Monday announcement of an expanded partnership with energy management firm Landis+Gyr to deploy SEALSQ's cybersecurity technology to protect North America’s smart energy grid.

The recently-announced deals cap a busy week for the company, which also announced a partnership on Oct. 9 with Trusted Semiconductor Solutions to co-develop “Made in USA” secure semiconductors for U.S. defense and government agencies.

Together, the agreements could signal SEALSQ’s growing role in embedding quantum-resistant security across the finance, energy and defense sectors.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: The stock’s powerful upward trend is reflected in its Benzinga Edge Momentum score, which stands at an exceptionally high 99.46.

LAES Price Action: SEALSQ shares were up 9.38% at $6.70 at the time of publication Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro. The stock is trading within its 52-week range of $0.30 to $11.00.

SEALSQ stock is well above the 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages, which are all below $3.52, suggesting a strong upward trend. Key support levels may be established around the recent low of $6.07, while resistance could be seen near the high of $7.57.

