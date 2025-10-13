ASP Isotopes Stock Is Soaring: What's Going On?

ASP Isotopes Inc (NASDAQ:ASPI) shares are trading significantly higher on Monday. The company issued a business development update detailing its biggest silicon-28 supply deal, as well as a strategic purchase in the United States.

What To Know: ASP Isotopes, a specialty materials firm specializing in isotope production processes, revealed two significant business milestones in a Monday announcement.

The company said it finalized a supply arrangement last month with a domestic client for enriched silicon-28, with deliveries scheduled for the first quarter of 2026. The agreement surpasses all previous silicon-28 deals in terms of volume.

The enriched silicon variant serves as a critical component in quantum computing systems and next-generation semiconductor technology. The material eliminates interference from nuclear spin present in conventional silicon, providing a stable platform for quantum bits that extends their operational stability and boosts overall system capabilities for large-scale quantum computing infrastructure.

According to Viktor Petkov, the company’s chief commercial officer, the substantial order validates increasing market acceptance of ASP Isotopes’ Electronic Gases business approach. He emphasized that the enriched material is gaining importance across quantum computing alongside precision semiconductor manufacturing and photonics sectors.

“Our goal is to become the world’s most reliable supplier of enriched silane and other isotopically pure gases — a foundation for the technologies driving the next industrial revolution,” Petkov said.

ASP Isotopes also disclosed the purchase of a standalone radiopharmacy operation in Florida. The transaction represents PET Labs Pharmaceuticals’ inaugural move into the U.S. market, expanding beyond its South African headquarters, and is expected to be accretive to 2026 revenues, EBITDA and earnings per share.

The company intends to pursue additional PET Labs growth through further acquisitions and new facility construction, working toward a fully integrated radiopharmacy platform.

ASPI Price Action: ASP Isotopes shares were up 30.90% at $13.28 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro.

