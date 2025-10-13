Blink Powers Ahead In UK EV Race With Bradford Rollout

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) shares are trading higher on Monday after the Bradford Council selected the company to install 104 EV charging ports in the UK.

With GBP282,000 in government funding secured by the West Yorkshire Combined Authority, Blink will install up to 1,000 EV chargers at more than 230 sites across Bradford over the next two years.

The company will prioritize locations with limited charging access, including on- and off-street sites, and improve accessibility for all drivers.

Blink will own and operate the chargers, which users can manage through the Blink Charging app.

The Bradford rollout ensures drivers without off-street parking have convenient access to charging points.

Councillor Sarah Ferriby, Bradford Council’s Executive Member for Healthy People and Places, explained that this is the first phase of the Local Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (LEVI) program. The program aims to provide new charge points “with no financial impact on the Council’s budget,” funded entirely with national grants.

”Expanding this network will help meet growing demand and make EV ownership a more practical choice for people across the district,” Ferriby added.

Last week, the company was chosen by the West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA) to partner on a GBP1.41 million ($1.9 million) initiative aimed at rolling out the first phase of a regional electric vehicle (EV) charging network.

Price Action: BLNK shares are up 6.22% at $2.146 at the last check on Monday.

