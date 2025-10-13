Bloom Energy, USA Rare Earth, Broadcom, Tesla And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday

U.S. stocks were higher, with the Dow Jones index gaining around 500 points on Monday.

Shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) rose sharply during Monday's session after the company announced a $5 billion partnership with Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) to implement a reimagined future for AI infrastructure.

Brookfield will invest the amount to deploy Bloom's technology, with global AI factory projects underway, including a European site to be announced by year-end.

Bloom Energy shares jumped 25.5% to $109.03 on Monday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

American Battery Technology Company (NASDAQ:ABAT) shares jumped 35% to $9.11. American Battery Technology Company completed all required NEPA baseline studies for its Tonopah Flats Lithium Project, one of the largest critical mineral lithium projects in the U.S.

Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRML) gained 34% to $20.08. Shares of rare earth mineral-related stocks traded higher after President Trump, on a social media post, said that he is considering an increase in tariffs on Chinese products. The sector gained yesterday after China's Commerce Ministry announced that foreign suppliers must obtain approval to export certain products containing rare-earth materials.

USA Rare Earth, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAR) gained 26% to $40.96. Shares of rare earth mineral-related stocks traded higher after President Trump, on a social media post, said that he is considering an increase in tariffs on Chinese products. The sector gained yesterday after China's Commerce Ministry announced that foreign suppliers must obtain approval to export certain products containing rare-earth materials.

United States Antimony Corporation (NYSE:UAMY) rose 24.4% to $15.20.

(NYSE:UAMY) rose 24.4% to $15.20. MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) gained 21.8% to $95.47. Shares of rare earths stocks traded higher amid continued strength after China’s Commerce Ministry, last week, announced that foreign suppliers must obtain approval to export certain products containing rare-earth materials.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) jumped 18.8% to $17.47.

(NYSE:QS) jumped 18.8% to $17.47. Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU) rose 18.4% to $24.08.

(NYSE:UUUU) rose 18.4% to $24.08. TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) jumped 17.2% to $10.38.

(NASDAQ:TMC) jumped 17.2% to $10.38. Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) gained 17% to $4.9111.

(NASDAQ:BITF) gained 17% to $4.9111. Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) rose 16.5% to $3.9850. Susquehanna analyst Biju Perincheril maintained Plug Power with a Neutral and raised the price target from $1.8 to $3.5.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS) rose 12.6% to $37.20.

(NYSE:QBTS) rose 12.6% to $37.20. Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK) gained 11.8% to $130.80. Wells Fargo analyst Aaron Rakers maintained SanDisk with an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $50 to $115.

(NASDAQ:SNDK) gained 11.8% to $130.80. Wells Fargo analyst Aaron Rakers maintained SanDisk with an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $50 to $115. Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) rose 9.3% to $354.83 after the company and OpenAI announced a collaboration to deploy 10 gigawatts of OpenAI-designed AI accelerators.

(NASDAQ:AVGO) rose 9.3% to $354.83 after the company and OpenAI announced a collaboration to deploy 10 gigawatts of OpenAI-designed AI accelerators. Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) gained 8.6% to $264.85.

(NYSE:CLS) gained 8.6% to $264.85. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) jumped 8% to $976.98. Shares of semiconductor companies traded higher amid overall market strength. President Trump’s recent social media post may have eased economic concerns and boosted trader confidence in growth stocks.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) gained 7.5% to $301.79. Shares of semiconductor companies traded higher amid overall market strength. President Trump's recent social media post may have eased economic concerns and boosted trader confidence in growth stocks.

(NYSE:TSM) gained 7.5% to $301.79. Shares of semiconductor companies traded higher amid overall market strength. President Trump’s recent social media post may have eased economic concerns and boosted trader confidence in growth stocks. Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) gained 7.1% to $75.42.

(NYSE:BBY) gained 7.1% to $75.42. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) rose 3.5% to $428.14. Tesla recorded its second-highest monthly sales tally for 2025 in China during September amid continued growth in the country’s market.

Photo via Shutterstock