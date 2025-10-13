How JP Morgan Wants To Fix America's Supply Chain Problem

JP Morgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares are trading higher on Monday. The company introduced a $1.5 trillion 10-year Security and Resiliency Initiative.

Under this program, the bank will make direct equity and venture capital investments of up to $10 billion to help select U.S. companies expand, innovate, and accelerate their strategic manufacturing.

JP Morgan Chase’s initiative will support U.S. efforts to modernize infrastructure and strengthen supply chains by providing advice, financing, and investments across four main areas.

The key areas are supply chain and advanced manufacturing, defense and aerospace, energy resilience, and frontier technologies such as AI, cybersecurity, and quantum computing.

The firm has organized these four primary areas into 27 sub-sectors, covering industries such as shipbuilding, nuclear energy, nanomaterials, and critical defense components.

Notably, JP Morgan Chase had initially planned to provide about $1 trillion in financing to clients across these sectors over the next decade.

With added resources and capital, the bank now aims to increase this by up to $500 billion, supporting both middle-market and large corporate clients.

Jamie Dimon, Chairman and CEO of JP Morgan Chase, said, “It has become painfully clear that the United States has allowed itself to become too reliant on unreliable sources of critical minerals, products and manufacturing – all of which are essential for our national security.”

“This new initiative includes efforts like ensuring reliable access to life-saving medicines and critical minerals, defending our nation, building energy systems to meet AI-driven demand and advancing technologies like semiconductors and data centers. Our support of clients in these industries remains unwavering.”

JP Morgan plans to release its third-quarter 2025 results on October 14, 2025.

Investors can gain exposure to the stock via IShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSE:IYG) and iShares U.S. Financial ETF (NYSE:IYF).

Price Action: JPM shares were trading higher by 2.27% to $307.71 at last check Monday.

