Nio Stock Is Falling Sharply Friday: What's Driving The Action?

Shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio Inc – ADR (NYSE:NIO) are trading sharply lower Friday afternoon, caught in a broad market downturn ignited by concerns of a renewed trade war between the U.S. and China. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: The sell-off followed a social media post from President Donald Trump, who stated he is considering a "massive increase of Tariffs on Chinese products" and other countermeasures. The President's post cited what he described as China's "hostile" move to monopolize rare earths and other key elements.

The fears of escalating trade tensions rattled Wall Street, sending major U.S. indexes tumbling. The pain was particularly acute for U.S.-listed Chinese companies. Nio was not alone among its peers, as other prominent Chinese ADRs like Alibaba Group Holding Ltd – ADR (NYSE:BABA) and PDD Holdings Inc – ADR (NASDAQ:PDD) also saw significant declines. The potential for new tariffs casts a shadow of uncertainty over companies like Nio, which are highly sensitive to geopolitical and trade-related risks.

Read Also: Nio To Enter Armenia Market With Fresh Approach

Benzinga Edge Rankings: According to Benzinga Edge stock rankings, NIO boasts a strong Momentum score of 87.82, though its Growth score is a low 13.17.

NIO Price Action: Nio shares were down 8.91% at $6.79 at the time of publication Friday, according to Benzinga Pro.

