Rigetti Computing (RGTI) Stock Is Volatile Friday: What's Going On?

Shares of quantum computing firm Rigetti Computing Inc (NASDAQ:RGTI) are navigating a volatile session on Friday, amid broad market weakness. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: Major indexes are trading lower after President Donald Trump's social media post threatening a "massive increase of Tariffs on Chinese products" sparked renewed trade war fears. This uncertainty has pushed investors toward selling off riskier assets, concerned about rising business costs and a potential global economic slowdown.

Despite the market turmoil, Rigetti stock has recently been lifted by a string of positive, company-specific news. Benchmark analyst David Williams recently reiterated a Buy rating, more than doubling his price target to $50.

This optimism is fueled by Rigetti securing $21 million in 2025 contracts and its exceptionally strong financial position, including a $571 million war chest. Key partnerships with tech giants like Nvidia also bolster its competitive standing, offering a compelling counter-narrative to investors in an anxious market.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Underscoring its powerful performance, the stock earns a nearly perfect Momentum score of 99.92 from Benzinga Edge rankings.

RGTI Price Action: Rigetti Computing shares were flt at $46.93 at the time of publication Friday, according to Benzinga Pro. Over the past month, RGTI has gained about 190%.

