Levi Stock Is Trading Lower Friday: What's Going On?

Levi Strauss & Co (NYSE:LEVI) shares are trading lower Friday. The company reported third quarter financial results after the market closed on Thursday.
What To Know: The denim retailer posted adjusted earnings of 34 cents per share, topping analyst estimates of 31 cents. Revenue reached $1.54 billion, exceeding the consensus forecast of $1.50 billion and rising from $1.44 billion a year earlier.
Despite the earnings and revenue beats, shares continue to slip Friday, suggesting investors may have expected a stronger performance after the company's standout second quarter.
Direct-to-consumer net revenues rose 11% year-over-year on a reported basis and 9% organically, driven by growth across regions, up 7% in the U.S., 4% in Europe and 14% in Asia. E-commerce sales jumped 18% on a reported basis and 16% organically, while wholesale revenue climbed 3%. DTC accounted for 46% of total revenue in the quarter.
"We delivered another very strong quarter as our pivot to becoming a DTC-first, head-to-toe denim lifestyle retailer is driving a meaningful inflection in our financial performance," said Michelle Gass, CEO of Levi Strauss. "With strength across channels, segments and categories, we are raising our full-year outlook and are well-positioned for the holiday season."
FY25 Outlook: The company raised its adjusted earnings per share guidance from between $1.25 and $1.30 to between $1.27 and $1.32. Furthermore, it raised its sales guidance from between $6.41 billion and $6.48 billion to between $6.59 billion, versus the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion.
Analyst Changes: Following the earnings report, multiple analysts issued price target adjustments.
- Morgan Stanley analyst Alex Straton maintained an Equal-Weight rating on Levi and raised the price target from $19 to $20.
- JP Morgan analyst Matthew Boss maintained an Overweight rating on Levi and raised the price target from $23 to $33.
Related Link: Peter Thiel Reportedly Warned Elon Musk To Rethink Donating His Wealth: ‘Much Worse To Give It To Bill Gates’
LEVI Price Action: At the time of publication, Levi shares are trading 11.02% lower at $21.83, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
Image via Shutterstock
This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.