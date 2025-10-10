Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) shares traded significantly lower in the premarket session on Friday after the fertilizer giant released preliminary segment volumes for the third quarter of fiscal 2025.

Operational challenges within the Phosphate division were the core driver behind the decline, despite positive sequential movement in other segments.

The Phosphate segment disclosed third-quarter sales volumes of $1.6 million tonnes, slightly below production due to shipment timing.

Mosaic faced delays in Phosphate asset restoration, but it briefly reached target production following August turnarounds and process improvements.

Mechanical issues at Riverview and utility interruptions at Bartow in mid-September reduced output, resulting in phosphate production of 1.7 million tonnes, below management’s expectations.

These issues have been resolved, and the company anticipates that completed asset health investments will support sustainable production improvements.

Notably, during the second-quarter earnings call, the company had slashed its full-year phosphate production guidance to 7.0–7.3 million tonnes from 7.2–7.6 million tonnes earlier.

Performance across Mosaic’s other divisions remained stable or showed strength. The Potash segment reported production and sales volumes of approximately 2.3 million tonnes each. Meanwhile, the Mosaic Fertilizantes business reported sales volumes of approximately 2.8 million tonnes, representing a notable 25% sequential increase.

The company plans to release third-quarter 2025 earnings results on November 4, 2025.

Investors can gain exposure to the stock via First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (NYSE:FXZ) and Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSE:RSPM).

Price Action: MOS shares were trading lower by 9.21% to $30.36 premarket at last check Friday.

