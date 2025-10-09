Nio Stock Is Falling Thursday: What's Going On?

Shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio Inc (NYSE:NIO) are trading lower Thursday morning, with investors appearing to take profits after a recent surge sent the stock to a 52-week high. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: The recent rally in Nio shares was ignited by the company’s report of record-breaking vehicle deliveries for September and the third quarter, which demonstrated robust demand and successful portfolio expansion.

Nio announced it delivered 34,749 vehicles in September, marking a 64.1% increase year-over-year and its best monthly result ever. The strong month capped a record third quarter, with 87,071 units delivered, marking a 40.8% rise from the same period last year.

Fueling the growth is the success of its new, more affordable sub-brands, ONVO and FIREFLY, which are broadening Nio’s market appeal beyond its premium electric SUVs. Despite Thursday’s pullback, the impressive delivery numbers have helped propel Nio’s stock to a 65% year-to-date gain.

After climbing 20% in the past month alone, it is common for some investors to sell shares to lock in profits. “Profit-taking” can create downward pressure on a stock, even if the underlying company fundamentals remain strong, as traders rebalance their portfolios.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Benzinga Edge stock rankings reflect this recent run-up, assigning the stock a powerful Momentum score of 89.17.

NIO Price Action: Nio shares were down 4.20% at $7.52 at the time of publication Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro. The stock is trading near its 52-week high of $8.02.

The stock is trading well above its 50-day moving average of $6.14, suggesting a potential support level, while the 100-day and 200-day moving averages at $5.00 and $4.61, respectively, indicate longer-term bullish trends. The recent high of $8.02 may act as a resistance level, and a breach below the recent low of $7.50 could signal further downside.

