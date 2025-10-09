Hyperscale Data, Inc. (NYSE:GPUS) is seeing a surge in its stock price following news of a significant financial milestone. The diversified holding company has reduced its outstanding non-affiliated debt by $30 million year-to-date, a move that not only enhances its balance sheet but also bolsters its financial flexibility.

This debt reduction positions Hyperscale Data for accelerated growth, particularly in its flagship artificial intelligence (AI) and Bitcoin data center campus in Michigan, operated through its subsidiary, Alliance Cloud Services, LLC (ACS).

The reduction, achieved through a mix of debt repayments and conversions, significantly strengthens the company’s liquidity and paves the way for securing favorable capital for future expansion.

“Reducing our debt by $30 million underscores our commitment to disciplined execution and financial strength,” said Milton “Todd” Ault III, Founder and Executive Chairman. “This stronger balance sheet enables us to accelerate our growth initiatives, from expanding power capacity to onboarding AI customers and advancing Bitcoin mining efficiency,” he added.

Hyperscale Data’s Michigan facility, spanning 617,000 square feet, is undergoing significant upgrades to support both AI workloads and high-efficiency Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC/USD) mining.

With plans to increase its power capacity from 30 megawatts (MW) to 70 MW by mid-2027 and the potential for expansion to 340 MW, the company is positioning itself as a key player in both AI infrastructure and digital asset mining.

Additionally, the recent order for 1,000 Bitmain Antminer S21+ units marks a significant step in upgrading its Bitcoin mining operations for greater efficiency.

In line with its long-term digital asset strategy, Hyperscale Data continues to hold all Bitcoin mined through its operations as part of a robust treasury, with a goal of establishing a $100 million Bitcoin reserve through open-market acquisitions.

Price Action: GPUS shares were trading 3.51% higher at $0.59 premarket at last check Thursday.

Photo by SPF via Shutterstock