ClearPoint Neuro Shares Are Trading Higher Wednesday: What's Going On?

ClearPoint Neuro Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) shares are trading higher Wednesday after the company announced results from a Phase I-II clinical study evaluating its ClearPoint Prism Neuro Laser Therapy System.

What To Know: The Phase I-II clinical study was conducted at Skåne University Hospital in Lund, Sweden, and enrolled 14 patients with primary and recurrent glioblastoma and grade 4 astrocytoma. The trial showed improved survival compared to matched open surgery controls, with a safe, feasible and reproducible workflow and no device-related complications reported. The median ablation time was 6.5 minutes.

"For patients facing limited options and an otherwise invasive procedure, these initial results suggest meaningful potential for minimally invasive laser therapy in neuro-oncology," said Chris Osswald, director and global segment leader for Laser Therapy.

“The fast, simple, and predictable workflow of ClearPoint Prism enables physicians to improve patient care today and may lay the groundwork for healthcare systems to build capacity and expertise in cell and gene therapy workflows that will transform tomorrow.”

The ClearPoint Prism technology will be featured at the 75th Annual Congress of Neurological Surgeons in Los Angeles from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15.

CLPT Price Action: At the time of publication, ClearPoint shares were up 10.34% at $29.12, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

See Also:

Image via Shutterstock