AlphaTON Shares Are Soaring Wednesday: What's Going On?

AlphaTON Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:ATON) shares are trading higher Wednesday after the company announced a letter of intent to evaluate tokenization of single-indication economics for TT-4 in mesothelioma.

What To Know: AlphaTon’s non-binding letter of intent to evaluate tokenization of single-indication economics for TT-4 is a major step in merging institutional-grade digital asset infrastructure with breakthrough cancer therapeutics, the company said.

AlphaTON aims to leverage decentralized science principles and Web3 infrastructure to explore new models for funding and accelerating medical research.

Through its oncology subsidiary, Cyncado Therapeutics, AlphaTON plans to tokenize the economics of TT-4, an oral, ultra-selective A2B receptor antagonist targeting immune checkpoint resistance in mesothelioma. The drug is expected to begin first-patient dosing in the first quarter of 2026 under an FDA-cleared protocol.

TT4’s preclinical data showed more than 90% tumor growth inhibition in mesothelioma models when combined with anti-PD-1 therapy, as well as 60% complete responses in combination treatment groups.

The letter of intent is exploratory and nonbinding, with no commercial terms finalized. AlphaTON emphasized that any potential framework would preserve traditional development and financing pathways, including partnerships, licensing and acquisitions.

ATON Price Action: At the time of writing, AlphaTON shares were trading 80.1% higher at $10.04, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

